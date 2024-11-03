Priyanka Gandhi In Wayanad: Senior Congress leader and party candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, alleging that he aims to stay in power by any means possible and he gives priority to big business interests over the well-being of the people.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was in Wayanad to hold an election campaign in the Lok Sabha constituency ahead of the bypolls, alleged that the Modi government wants to remain in power by dividing people, spreading hatred, and oppressing democratic institutions.

While addressing a rally in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra trained her guns at PM Modi and said, "Modi ji's government works only for his big businessman friends. His objective is not to give you a better life. It is not to find new jobs.”

“It is not to provide better health or education initiatives and programs. It is simply to stay in power by any means possible. And what are those means? Those means are dividing you, spreading anger, spreading hatred amongst you, taking your rights away from you, oppressing democratic institutions," she added.

The senior Congress leader hailed the people of Wayanad for standing up for what is right and fighting against oppressors.

"This land where all of you live together no matter what religion you are from. You have a courageous and strong history of leaders like Pazhassi Raja, Thalakkal Chanthu, and Edachena Kunkan. You have always fought for what is right; you have always fought against oppressors; you have always fought for equality," the Congress leader said.

During the election campaign, Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied by her brother and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. She also praised the people of Wayanad for supporting her brother Rahul Gandhi.

"When my brother, Rahul Gandhi ji, was facing massive difficulties, he was being attacked every day by the BJP. A huge campaign was launched against him to tarnish his reputation; it was you, my brothers and sisters, who recognized that this man is fighting for what is right; he is fighting for the truth, and you stood by him; you supported him and gave him the courage to fight," she said.

Wayanad, a Congress bastion, is set to witness a contest between the grand old party’s candidate Priyanka Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Navya Haridas, and the Left candidate Sathyan Mokeri in the upcoming bypolls.

Priyanka Gandhi is contesting from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and is seeking election from the seat her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated.

Wayanad's seat was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he was also elected to Lok Sabha from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections held earlier this year.

Wayanad will go to the polls on November 13 along with voting for bye-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states. The first phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will also be held on November 13.

(With ANI Inputs)