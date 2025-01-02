Modi In Delhi: PM To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone Of Multiple Development Projects In Capital Tomorrow

Modi In Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters under the in-situ slum rehabilitation project at swabhiman apartments, in Delhi's Ashok Vihar tomorrow, said an official statement from the Prime Ministers Offuce. "Thereafter at around 12:45 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi," his office said.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments, the PMO said. The inauguration of newly constructed flats will mark the completion of the second successful in-situ slum rehabilitation project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the project is to provide the residents of the JJ clusters in Delhi with a better and healthier living environment equipped with proper amenities and facilities.

"For every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the government, eligible beneficiaries pay less than 7 per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance," the statement added. Prime Minister will also inaugurate two urban redevelopment projects- the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the general pool residential accommodation type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The WTC at Nauroji Nagar has transformed the area by replacing over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities. The project incorporates green building practices, with provisions such as a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems, his office said.

The GPRA Type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar include 28 towers that house over 2,500 residential units, offering modern amenities and efficient use of space. The project's design incorporates rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors encouraging eco-conscious living.

The statement added that the Prime Minister will also inaugurate CBSE's integrated office complex at Dwarka, Delhi built at around Rs 300 crore. It includes offices, an auditorium, an advanced data center, comprehensive water management system among others. The eco-friendly building has been constructed to high environmental standards and was designed as per platinum rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of three new projects in Delhi University worth over Rs 600 crore. It includes an academic block in the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and an academic block in the Western Campus at Dwarka. It also includes building Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, having state-of-the-art facilities for education, his office said.