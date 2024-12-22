PM Modi Kuwait Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kuwait, received the highest civilian award, 'The Order of Mubarak the Great,' from the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, on Sunday.

#WATCH | Kuwait: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the highest civilian award 'The Order of Mubarak the Great', from the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah in Kuwait.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/LNBIqEsUJc December 22, 2024

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received a rousing ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour in Kuwait during his state trip to the Gulf country. He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait.

The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, was also present during the ceremony. The details of the meeting were also shared by the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on X.

"A special welcome on a historic visit! PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait. Extensive talks with HH the Amir, Crown Prince, and PM of Kuwait lie ahead."

Later, the Prime Minister also held a meeting with the Amir of Kuwait. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation of Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

On his arrival, PM Modi was received by Kuwait's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, along with the country's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and several other dignitaries. On Saturday, he visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian workers and highlighted their contribution to the country's development.

(With ANI Inputs)