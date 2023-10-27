'Modi Ji Aapki Ulti Ginati...': Ashok Gehlot Warns PM Amid ED Row In Rajasthan- Watch

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the central government of misusing agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department, contending that it poses a threat to democracy. He asserted that for the past nine years, these agencies have been employed by the Centre as a political tool to target opposition leaders.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister stated that his government would extend a warm welcome if the agencies uncover any financial irregularities and prosecute those responsible. However, he lamented that these agencies have been reduced to mere political instruments, selectively targeting leaders from opposition parties. He added that as soon as a politician joins the BJP, the charges against them seem to vanish as if "they've been laundered in a washing machine." Taking aim at Prime Minister Modi Gehlot said, "Modi ji you may not realise it yet but your countdown has begun."

#WATCH | Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says, "What's happening in the country? Democracy is under threat. The Constitution has been tattered. ED, Income Tax and CBI are following instructions (of the Central government)...They have become political weapon for the past 9 years… pic.twitter.com/9anuLBG09o — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

"What is happening in the country? Democracy is under threat... The Constitution is being torn apart. The ED, Income Tax, and CBI are adhering to the directives of the Central government... They have turned into political tools over the last nine years, exclusively targeting opposition leaders in their raids," said Ashok Gehlot.

Ashok Gehlot's statement comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on Thursday at the residences of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara in Jaipur and Sikar and summoned the Chief Minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. Rajasthan is scheduled to go for polls for the Assembly Elections 2023 on November 25.