New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal attacked BJP's spokesperson Sambit Patra's remark on Lord Jagganath. While addressing the INDIA Bloc rally on Tuesday, Kejriwal slammed the Saffron Party leader and said that the BJP has become so arrogant that they Modi ji as God and are equating him with Lord Jagannath.

CM Kejriwal said that Lord Jagannath is considered the god of the entire universe and the BJP has become so arrogant that they consider them self as themselves gods.

"BJP became so arrogant that these people started considering themselves gods. Lord Jagannath is considered the god of the entire universe. Yesterday, the BJP's biggest spokesperson, Sambit Patra, said that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Modi ji. This is a very sad thing. Modi ji jagganath ke bhi upar ho gaye. They should get an answer for their arrogance," he said.

Earlier, BJP's puri candidate landed in controversy after he said, "Lord Jagannath is a devotee (bhakt) of PM Modi." Later, he described it as a "slip of the tongue."

"These people raise slogans like 'jo Ram ko laaye hai, hum unhe layenge. Lord Ram has brought all of us into this world. These people say that Modi ji has brought Ram. what is this nonsense?" he said.

Delhi CM further raised the question of BJP and asked why didn't they call the president for the Ram Mandir inauguration.

"Ram Temple was built and the whole country celebrated. We were also very happy that the temple of our Lord Ram Chandra ji was built. But they described it as a "slip of the tongue." should have inaugurated that temple. Why didn't you call her? Because she is tribal. Modi ji insults Adivasis so much. If you remain silent even now, oppression will continue like this," Kejriwal added.

Praising former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi people are grateful to him for helping at the time of Corona.

He praised the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and said that he helped Delhi people at the time of Corona. "There was a severe shortage of oxygen in Delhi. I called him and he immediately provided oxygen for Delhi," he said.