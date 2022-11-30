topStoriesenglish
RAHUL GANDHI

'Modi ji ne aisi rah dikhaya ke SEASONAL Hindu bhi...': Union Minister Giriraj Singh MOCKS Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Wearing a dhoti, Rahul Gandhi performed all the rituals in the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. After that, he prostrated in front of the sanctum sanctorum. Let us inform you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Mahakal temple on 11 October. During this time, Modi also entered the temple wearing the chola worn for worship.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 11:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Congress MP offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
  • Rahul Gandhi is touring almost the entire country on the occasion of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
  • On this occasion, the Congress MP went to Ujjain.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, while targeting Rahul Gandhi's vision of Mahakal in Ujjain, has called him a 'Seasonal Hindu'. He shared pictures of PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi's visit to Mahakal temple and wrote, "Modi ji ne aisi rah dikhaya ke seasonal Hindu bhi mahakal ke darwaza par pouch gaya. Jai Mahakal." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Madhya Pradesh during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' tour. Here on Tuesday, he offered prayers at the famous Mahakal temple of Lord Shiva in Ujjain.

Wearing a dhoti, Rahul Gandhi performed all the rituals in the temple. After that, he prostrated in front of the sanctum sanctorum. Let us inform you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Mahakal temple on 11 October. During this time, Modi also entered the temple wearing the chola worn for worship.This time Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple. that

The Congress MP offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi is touring almost the entire country on the occasion of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. On this occasion, the Congress MP went to Ujjain. Rahul Gandhi started his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kerala. From Kerala to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra, congress MPs have started campaigning across the country.   On the occasion of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi went to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and offered prayers at the Mahakal temple.

