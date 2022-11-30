'Modi ji ne aisi rah dikhaya ke SEASONAL Hindu bhi...': Union Minister Giriraj Singh MOCKS Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, while targeting Rahul Gandhi's vision of Mahakal in Ujjain, has called him a 'Seasonal Hindu'. He shared pictures of PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi's visit to Mahakal temple and wrote, "Modi ji ne aisi rah dikhaya ke seasonal Hindu bhi mahakal ke darwaza par pouch gaya. Jai Mahakal." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Madhya Pradesh during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' tour. Here on Tuesday, he offered prayers at the famous Mahakal temple of Lord Shiva in Ujjain.

मोदी जी ने ऐसा राह दिखाया के सीजनल हिन्दू भी महाकाल के दरवाज़े पर पहुँच गया।

जय महाकाल। pic.twitter.com/9TUMvjeYfh — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) November 30, 2022

Wearing a dhoti, Rahul Gandhi performed all the rituals in the temple. After that, he prostrated in front of the sanctum sanctorum. Let us inform you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Mahakal temple on 11 October. During this time, Modi also entered the temple wearing the chola worn for worship.

