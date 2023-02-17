'Modi Ji, Train Your Ministers Well to...': Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao's Fresh Salvo at BJP Over Medical Colleges

NEW DELHI: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday fired a fresh Salvo at the ruling BJP over the number of medical colleges in the TRS-ruled states and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “Modi Ji, train your minister well…’’ Taking potshots at Prime Minister, Rama Rao asked PM to train his ministers well so that they can “peddle the same lies & fakery consistently.”

The remarks from Ram Rao came a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman made a blistering attack on the TRS government for not having appropriate data regarding medical colleges in the state.

3 Union Cabinet Ministers on Medical colleges in #Telangana state @kishanreddybjp - 9 sanctioned @mansukhmandviya - 0 proposals received@nsitharaman - 2 proposals received



Modi Ji, train your ministers well at least to consistently peddle the same Lies & Fakery pic.twitter.com/3F51MuO3JR — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 17, 2023

"When the Centre asked for the list of places to put up medical colleges, the state listed Karimnagar and Khammam, but those places already had medical colleges. Now you are telling that you did not receive a single medical college in the 157 medical colleges from the centre. You do not have the data of which places in Telangana have medical colleges and you are blaming NDA as No Data Available," she proclaimed.

The Union Finance Minister further stated that after 2014, the money spent by PM Modi in the Upadi Hami scheme is more than what the ones who brought the scheme have spent.

FM Sitharaman also retorting to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao`s statement of dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s ambitious target of reaching a USD 5 trillion economy as a "joke". The Finance Minister said that the debt of the state crossed Rs 3 lakh crores from Rs 60,000 crores in 2014.

"How can you tell that aim of a 5 trillion economy is a joke? Every state should contribute towards it. Who are you laughing upon, the people? In 2014, the debt of Telangana was Rs 60,000 crores, but in the last 7-8 years it has crossed Rs 3 lakh crores," she told reporters here in Hyderabad.

KCR recently stoked controversy after he termed the government's "USD 5 trillion economy'' dream a "joke" and "silly". He also said that the target should have been much bigger.

In a viral video, KCR was also heard saying that there is nothing great about making the Indian economy worth USD 5 trillion by 2025 and that it is something an ordinary "clerk" can account for. "What is the extra effort you are putting in? Nothing. If you are able to do it, If you`ve innovative skills, if you are a dynamic government, please do something like China in the line of Deng Xiaoping, something in line with Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore. That is something great, not USD 5 trillion economy," KCR said in a video.