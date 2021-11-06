Modi ji's development vehicle is in reverse gear: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on rising LPG prices

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the central government over the rising prices of LPG cylinders on Saturday (November 6, 2021). The Congress MP in his Twitter post said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s "development vehicle is in reverse gear".

"Far away from the words of development, Millions of families were forced to light the wooden stove. Modi Ji`s development vehicle is in reverse gear and brakes also fail," tweeted Rahul Gandhi today.

The opposition leader also shared a screenshot of a news report that carried a survey revealing that 42 percent of people in rural areas have stopped using LPG cylinders for cooking food because of the hike in prices. This has forced the people to go back to using firewood as they can't afford it.

The post comes after the petroleum companies hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders on October 6 by Rs 15 and later by Rs 266 on November 1, as per ANI data. This hike resulted in an increase in the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg domestic cylinder, which started costing Rs 899.50 in Delhi, while the price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502.

