हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Modi ji's development vehicle is in reverse gear: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on rising LPG prices

"Far away from the words of development, Millions of families were forced to light the wooden stove. Modi Ji`s development vehicle is in reverse gear and brakes also fail," said Rahul Gandhi. 

Modi ji&#039;s development vehicle is in reverse gear: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on rising LPG prices

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the central government over the rising prices of LPG cylinders on Saturday (November 6, 2021). The Congress MP in his Twitter post said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s "development vehicle is in reverse gear". 

"Far away from the words of development, Millions of families were forced to light the wooden stove. Modi Ji`s development vehicle is in reverse gear and brakes also fail," tweeted Rahul Gandhi today.

The opposition leader also shared a screenshot of a news report that carried a survey revealing that 42 percent of people in rural areas have stopped using LPG cylinders for cooking food because of the hike in prices. This has forced the people to go back to using firewood as they can't afford it.

The post comes after the petroleum companies hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders on October 6 by Rs 15 and later by Rs 266 on November 1, as per ANI data. This hike resulted in an increase in the price of a non-subsidised 14.2 kg domestic cylinder, which started costing Rs 899.50 in Delhi, while the price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder stands at Rs 502.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiPM ModiRising fuel pricesLPG price hikeCongressCentrem Central government
Next
Story

Higher wind speed lowers pollution level in Delhi, air quality improves slightly

Must Watch

PT8M25S

Who is responsible for the increasing pollution level after Diwali?