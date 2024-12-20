Modi Kuwait Visit: Preparations For 'Hala Modi' Event In Full Swing Ahead Of PM's Visit
Preparations are underway for PM Modi's ‘Hala Modi' community event to be held at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex in Kuwait on Saturday.
Trending Photos
PM Modi Kuwait Visit: Kuwait is gearing up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit the country tomorrow. Preparations are underway for PM Modi's ‘Hala Modi' community event to be held at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex in Kuwait on Saturday.
PM Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Kuwait on Saturday. Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that this will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 43 years.
#WATCH | Preparations are underway for PM Modi's ‘Hala Modi' community event to be held at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex in Kuwait tomorrow, 21st Dec.
PM Narendra Modi will visit Kuwait on 21-22 December 2024. MEA says this will be the first visit of an Indian Prime… pic.twitter.com/eYdEkXFv8R — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv