PM Modi Kuwait Visit: Kuwait is gearing up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit the country tomorrow. Preparations are underway for PM Modi's ‘Hala Modi' community event to be held at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex in Kuwait on Saturday.

PM Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Kuwait on Saturday. Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that this will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 43 years.