The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot had reached the folk deity Baba Ramdev temple in Ramdevra near Jaisalmer on Friday. During this, some devotees present there raised slogans of Modi-Modi in front of CM Ashok Gehlot. The video of this incident is becoming increasingly viral on social media. However, CM Ashok Gehlot was seen smiling despite the slogans of Modi-Modi being raised in the temple. He greeted everyone without showing any displeasure and moved on. Let us inform you that the video of Modi-Modi slogans being raised in the temple in front of CM Gehlot has been tweeted by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat himself.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while tweeting the video of the incident, wrote in the caption, "Gehlot ji who reached Ramdevra was welcomed with slogans in the name of our respected Prime Minister! Devotees were expressing their choice by raising slogans and Gehlot ji was accepting the greetings by waving hands. Now CM sahib will say, I am popular, people shout slogans after seeing me." An eyewitness said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot entered the temple premises through the road meant for 'VIPs' and when he was on his way towards Baba Ramdev's samadhi, a group of devotees standing in the queue raised political slogans.

According to the sources, when the Chief Minister reached there and was talking to the devotees standing in the queue, some of them raised the slogan of 'Ashok Gehlot Zindabad'. In response, another group of devotees standing in the queue raised slogans of 'Modi-Modi' from behind. An official said that CM Gehlot offered prayers at the temple of Baba Ramdev and prayed for the prosperity of the state. After Ramdevra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached Bhaniana subdivision headquarters of Jaisalmer district and laid the foundation stone of various development works costing Rs 59 crore there.