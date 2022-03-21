Modi-Morrison virtual summit: From Ukraine-Russia war to China - 10 key takeaways

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 21) held a detailed virtual dialogue with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and discussed issues of international importance ranging from the Russia-Ukraine war to China’s growing influence in the pacific region and India’s foreign policy.

The Australian leader also praised India’s foreign policy and international initiatives taken by Narendra Modi’s government.

Here are some key points from the Modi-Morrison summit today:

The virtual summit was a reflection of the close ties that exist between India and Australia and shared the cooperative vision of both PMs to advance this bilateral partnership, said India’s foreign secretary.

There was a Letter of Intent signed b/w India & Australia to work towards concluding the migration & mobility partnership agreement.

PM Modi and PM Scott Morrison stressed the high priority they attach to our bilateral relationship and the keen focus to enhance further the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Australia.

Modi and Morrison also reiterated their commitment to a stronger Indo pacific region, both leaders discussed calibrating and cooperating with each other on support to pacific island countries for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

One of the most significant outcomes was the decision to hold annual summits at the level of the Heads of Govt, under the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Australia would be the third country with which India will have an institutionalized annual summit.

PM Modi and Morrison also exchanged perspectives about regional and multilateral matters and global issues of mutual interest including shared concerns such as terrorism.

Both leaders welcomed the signing of MoU on cooperation in the critical mining sector. It's an MoU b/w India's Khanij Bidesh India Ltd & Australia's Critical Minerals Facilitation Office and would establish a framework for building partnerships in critical minerals investment.

On the Ukraine issue, it was clear that the two sides had referred to the Quad summit in which the leaders had a fairly clear perspective that the situation in Ukraine should not impact the Indo-pacific.

Modi and Morrison discussed serious concerns about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian situation in Ukraine and there was equal emphasis on the fact that International orders stand on the UN Charter on the rule of law and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

