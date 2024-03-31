'Modi Will Meet Priyanka Chopra, Not Farmers': Tejashwi Yadav Says 'Kans Raj' In India Under BJP

New Delhi: Leaders of the INDIA bloc have staged a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Speaking on the occassion, Former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav says, "This crowd of Delhi is telling that like Modi ji came like a storm, in the same way, they will also go back like a hurricane. The way hatred is being spread in the country, brother is being made to fight brother, slogans of 400 crossed are being raised, but the people of the country are the owners, it seems that the EVM setting has already been done, they have become dictators, they have become arrogant."

"It is our religion to question them, the biggest issue in the country is inflation and unemployment." Yadav further added that PM Modi is available to meet Priyanka Chopra but not the farmers. Leaders of the INDIA bloc displayed solidarity against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam and other issues.

Arvind Kejriwal was apprehended by the ED on March 21 and is currently in custody until April 1. Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, also participated in the INDIA Alliance rally at Ramlila Maidan.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, speaking about the INDIA bloc's rally, emphasized their message that the nation will adhere to the Constitution, not to what he referred to as the 'Vasooli gang'. He criticized the alleged misuse of central agencies, stating that individuals speaking against the government or proposing alternatives are being arrested on false charges.

Punjab Minister and AAP leader Balbir Singh condemned the BJP-led central government for Kejriwal's arrest, alleging that corrupt individuals are joining BJP while honest ones are being incarcerated. He underscored the rally's objective to combat dictatorship and safeguard democracy and the Constitution.

Regarding the seat adjustment and internal conflicts within the INDIA bloc, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary remarked that there lacks unanimity on an ideological level, with pending seat adjustments in several states, and cited Congress' indecision regarding candidates for Amethi and Raebareli.

AAP leaders Gopal Rai and Dilip Pandey reviewed preparations for the 'maha rally' and confirmed the participation of leaders from various regions, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Derek O'Brien, Bhagwant Mann, Champai Soren, Kalpana Soren, and Farooq Abdullah, along with representatives from left parties.