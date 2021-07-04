Moga police busts Khalistan Tiger Force module, three held with arms, heroin

Chandigarh: The Moga police on Sunday (July 4) foiled a major conspiracy to create an extortion and target killing module by Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala.

The police arrested three members of the KTF near Smalsar village in Moga.

The arrested persons have been identified as Yadvinder Singh alias Yadi, a resident of village Eena Kheda in Muktsar, Racchpal Singh of village Chakk Walian in Tarn Taran and Talwinder Singh alias Mintu of village Majha Patti in Muktsar.

The Police recovered one grey coloured Chevrolet Cruze Car, one 0.32 bore pistol along with live cartridges and 20 grams heroin from their possession.

Notably, the Moga police had recently busted a target killing module after arresting Lovepreet Singh alias Ravi, Ram Singh alias Sonu and Kamaljeet Sharma alias Kamal, involved in several heinous crimes including the murder of a ‘Dera Premi’, firing on a priest, ‘Sukha Lamme’ murder and ‘Supershine’ murder case. Arsh Dala is allegedly the main conspirator in all these cases.

Senior Superintendent of Police Harmanbir Singh Gill said that the police had received information that Arsh Dala had made threatening calls and texts to a sweet shop owner at Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur. Dala allegedly threatened to kill the businessman in case he failed to pay a ransom of Rs 30 lakhs.

Gill said that following a tip-off that Dala has tasked the three accused persons to collect the ransom from the sweet shop owner, joint police teams were deployed to nab these three accused persons.

The SSP said that the trio has confessed that they were acting on directions of Arsh Dala and were in the act of extorting ransom money from the sweet shop owner in Talwandi Bhai.

He said that the accused persons are history-sheeter and already facing several criminal cases. He added that Yadvinder Yadi was a close aide of slain gangster Vicky Gounder.

“Since National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the targeted killings, we have also shared these inputs with the national agency,” said SSP Gill, adding that the process to extradite Arshdeep Dala and his co-conspirators is underway.

Live TV