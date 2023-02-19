topStoriesenglish2575133
'Mogambo Kuch Hua': Uddhav Thackeray Attacks Amit Shah Amid Shiv Sena Symbol Row - Watch

Comparing Amit Shah with Bollywood film's famous villain character Mogambo, Uddhav Thackeray alleged that they (BJP leaders) provoke people to fight with each other to enjoy power.

Feb 19, 2023

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and leader of one of the factions of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (February 19) launched an attack on Union Minister Amit Shah and compared him with the famous Bollywood villain character 'Mogambo'. Thackeray's stinging comments came after Election Commission awarded Shiv Sena's party name and symbol 'bow and arrow' to Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Without naming Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray took an aim at Home Minister and said, "somebody visited Pune yesterday and asked how is everything in Maharashtra and when told that Shiv Sena's symbol was given to Shinde faction, then the man said Mogambo Khush Hua."
Uddhav Thackeray further compared Shah to the villain character of the Bollywood film 'Mr India' and said that as the Mogambo incited fights and riots in the country in the picture the same way they make the people of this country fight with each other to divert them from real issues.

"These are the Mogambos of today. Like the original Mogambo, they want people to fight among each other, so they can enjoy power," said Thackeray.

Thackeray further alleged that the BJP is doing such a low level of politics that it can snatch away the flaming torch symbol from his faction of Shiv Sena. "They can steal the 'bow & arrow' but they can't take out Lord Ram from the hearts of people," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier today, Amit Shah slammed Uddhav Thackeray and said that he surrendered to NCP's Sharad Pawar after the 2019 assembly elections results. Attacking Thackeray, Shah said, "Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena was surrendered at the feet of Sharad Pawar. (Thackeray) contested Assembly elections with us with the largest cut-outs being that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But after the results were out, he (Thackeray) surrendered at the feet of Pawar." 

Thackeray had broken the alliance with BJP after the 2019 Assembly poll results were declared claiming the latter had reneged on its promise to share the chief ministerial tenure with the Shiv Sena. He teamed up with the NCP and Congress and led the Maha Vikas Aghadi, till a rebellion by Eknath Shinde brought it down in June last year.

