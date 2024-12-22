Mohali Building Collapse: Himachal Woman Dies, Rescue Ops Underway, Top Updates

The multi-storey building collapsed on Saturday evening in Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district continued. The incident resulted in the death of one Himachali woman and at least five people trapped in its rubble. The rescue operation is still underway.

Here are the key updates:

- A 20-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh died on Saturday evening after being pulled from the collapsed building's debris in critical condition. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries despite rescue efforts.

- At least five people were trapped under the building's rubble.

- Police have filed charges against two building owners in connection with the incident.

- The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and state rescue teams have been working since Saturday evening to manage the crisis.

- Several excavators were also pressed into service as part of the rescue operation.

- Medical teams, along with an ambulance, have been deployed at the site since Saturday evening to provide immediate assistance.

