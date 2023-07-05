Mohammad Aslam Bhat: The Kashmiri Copperware Artisan Who Is Saving The Dying Art

New Delhi: The Kashmiri copperware craft industry has been gasping for survival as machine-made copperware products have taken over the markets. The artisans associated with the craft are trying to keep the art alive and one such artisan -- Mohammad Aslam Bhat -- has taken it upon himself to give a new shape to the industry so that it survives forever. With new designs, techniques, and the introduction of unique products, Bhat is trying to revive the craft of copperware in the Kashmir Valley. He was recently awarded by the state government for his unique ideas and innovation in the craft.

Every morning, Bhat comes to his shop in the Old downtown area of Srinagar to create unique copperware products, that not only the locals but tourists coming from across the world like and buy.

''The number of artisans is coming down with every passing day, and the main reason is the machine-made products. The artisans were finding it difficult, but I introduced some unique ideas and products which no machine would be able to make. And by God's grace, my work is going on. I want the other artisans to also innovate," Mohammad Aslam Bhat said.



"This art should never die, and we must keep working on saving the craft," he added.

He informed that it's a craft that is going on for centuries and that copperware was his family business.

"I saw the machine products taking over and I studied the market and saw what buyers are wanting. That's how I started making products that were never made like showpieces and jewelry. Because of the award, a lot of people associated with the craft got encouraged too,'' Bhat said.

Copperware is a must-have in every Kashmir home. Earlier, it was only traditional utensils made of copper that were used in Kashmiri homes, but now it's also the decorative pieces -- from vases to lamp shades to phone holders to earrings -- that have found a place in Kashmiri homes.

The process of making these products involves many artisans, which starts with moulding the raw material into various shapes followed by hand carving these products. It takes these artisans days to make a single product by hand.

The demand for these handmade copperware products has increased after these new designs and innovations.

''People always want something new and unique. One of the reasons I see a lot of people coming to my store is that what I sell, they won't be able to get it anywhere in the world. That is why I want other people associated with the art to innovate so that we can save this craft industry," Mohammad Aslam Bhat said.

He added that the tourists see these products, and no one leaves the store without buying anything.

"I have made sure to keep the Kashmir tradition alive in it, I have used all the Kashmiri motifs so that when people see my products, they should know it's from Kashmir,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the copperware artisan's association has called for a ban on machine-made products and sought government intervention to save the centuries-old craft of the Kashmir Valley.