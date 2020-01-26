Mohammed Ali Jinnah still winning, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Reiterating his controversial remark on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday (January 26) said that Mohammed Ali Jinnah is still winning.

Replying to a question about his remark that ‘CAA implementation would be the fulfilment of Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s two-nation theory, the Congress MP said, “I would not say Jinnah has won but he is winning. If CAA would lead to NPR & NRC, that would pursue the same line. If that happens, you can say that Jinnah's victory is complete. From wherever Jinnah is, he would say he was right that Muslims deserve a separate nation because Hindus can't be just towards Muslims.”

On December 8, 2019, Tharoor had said that in Lok Sabha that if the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed by the Parliament, it will be a victory of the thoughts of Jinnah over Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

“Jinnah’s idea of Pakistan prevailed in the creation of Pakistan and our (Congress) idea of India prevailed in our constitution, which gives everybody equal right. But the problem is, this government thinks like Jinnah. They think Pakistan is a country for Muslims and we should be a country for Hindus,” Tharoor had said.

The Congress leader had also stressed that the CAA will damage the spirit of India and isolate millions of Muslims living in the country.

“The partition happened because of the Muslim League, led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, wanted a separate country on the basis of religion. Whereas the Congress party and Mahatma Gandhi said we are fighting for everyone’s freedom and that we will create a country that gives everybody equal rights,” Tharoor said.

The CAA seeks to give citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.