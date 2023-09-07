Mohita Sharma Success Story: This IPS Won Rs 1 Crore In KBC; The TOUGHEST Question Asked Was...

In the realm of achieving success, it is a commonly held belief that unwavering determination can conquer any obstacle. Mohita Sharma, a native of Himachal Pradesh, embodies this principle through her remarkable journey. Despite enduring multiple setbacks in her attempts at the UPSC examinations, Mohita's steadfast resolve propelled her forward. Ultimately, her perseverance bore fruit as she secured the 262nd rank in the UPSC examination, realizing her dream of becoming an IPS officer. This article delves into the inspiring story of Mohita Sharma, highlighting her journey of triumph over adversity.

Early Life and Education:

Mohita Sharma's roots trace back to Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Her family later relocated to Delhi, where her father was employed at a Maruti company, and her mother managed the household. Mohita's academic journey commenced at Delhi Public School, Dwarka, where she garnered impressive scores of 92.20% and 90.70% in her 10th and 12th-grade examinations, respectively. Following her schooling, she pursued a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in Electronics and Communication from Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering.

Embarking on the UPSC Journey After Graduation:

Upon completing her graduation, Mohita embarked on her journey to prepare for the UPSC examination. Despite initial setbacks and failures, she remained undeterred, steadfastly dedicating herself to her aspirations. Determined to achieve her goals, she repeatedly appeared for the UPSC examination. It was on her fifth attempt that her unwavering dedication finally paid off, resulting in her securing the 262nd rank in the UPSC examination and attaining the esteemed position of an IPS officer.

Praise from Bollywood Icon Amitabh Bachchan:

Mohita Sharma's incredible journey captured the attention of none other than Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. She graced the television show "Kaun Banega Crorepati," where she emerged victorious, earning a substantial prize. Amitabh Bachchan, deeply impressed by her knowledge and accomplishments, extended his heartfelt appreciation to Mohita. His recognition added another layer of prestige to her inspiring journey.

Conclusion:

Mohita Sharma's story is a testament to the enduring power of determination, hard work, and unwavering perseverance. Despite encountering numerous obstacles, she remained resolute in her pursuit of success, ultimately realizing her goal of becoming an IPS officer. Her journey continues to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless individuals aspiring to conquer the challenges of UPSC examinations and other formidable endeavors.