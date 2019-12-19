Moments before dying of heart attack, Ludhiana school bus driver saves lives of children

A quick-thinking school van driver in Ludhiana, Punjab, saved the lives of dozens of children as he stopped the vehicle just in time while he suffered a cardiac arrest. He later died on the spot.

The incident took place at a bridge situated near a cancer hospital on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana road. The children who were inside the van said that while driving them to school the driver suddenly stopped the vehicle near the bridge, opened the door and fell down outside.

The panicked children called their families members who later picked them up from the place. The parents said that they were relieved that nothing happened to their wards and also expressed condolences at the death of the van driver.

Meanwhile, police arrived at the incident site and imposed Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). After investigation, the police found that the driver had a heart attack while driving the van to school. By the time he was taken to the nearest hospital, he had died.