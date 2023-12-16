'Money Has Nothing To Do...': Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu Breaks Silence On Rs 350-Crore Haul

New Delhi: Breaking his silence for the first time days after the Income Tax raids on his premises, unearthing a staggering sum of Rs 350 crore, Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu has said that the money in question has nothing to do with the grand old party or any other political entity. The Congress politician has admitted that the recovered money belongs to his liquor firm, emphasizing that it is the proceeds from the sale of liquor.

Reflecting on his political journey spanning three decades, Sahu expressed deep anguish over the unprecedented incident. "In the last 30-35 years of my political career, this is the first time that this kind of incident has taken place, due to which I am hurt," he conveyed.

#WATCH | Delhi | First reaction of Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu on I-T raids and recovery of hundreds of crores of rupees in cash from premises linked to him.



He says, "...What is happening today makes me sad. I can admit that the money that has been recovered belongs to my… pic.twitter.com/TgpMXhCC2B December 15, 2023

'Cash Bleomgs To Family's Century-Old Liquor Business'

Elaborating on his family's legacy, Sahu revealed a century-old liquor business that has contributed to development works, including the establishment of schools and colleges. Defending the cash transactions inherent in the liquor industry, he emphasized that the seized money is linked to his family's longstanding business.

"You may also know that transactions in the liquor business are done in cash only. My firm has been in business for over 100 years. The money that has been seized belongs to him," he affirmed. Sahu categorically stated that the recovered funds have no ties to Congress or any political party, challenging the ongoing narrative.

Sahu Responds To BJP's Allegations

Responding to BJP's allegations of the cash being black money, Sahu urged the Income Tax Department to determine whether it is 'Kaala Dhan' or 'Safed Dhan.' Confidently asserting that he is not directly involved in the business, he emphasized that his family members would provide answers to any inquiries.

Congress Tells Sahu To Explain Mega Cash Haul

As the Income Tax Department concluded its raid on Sahu's premises in Odisha's Balangir, the Congress party distanced itself from the massive cash discovery. The party asserted that only Dhiraj Prasad Sahu could provide an explanation for the money recovered from the premises linked to him.

In the midst of these revelations, the true nature of the Rs 350-crore haul remains a mystery, with Sahu pledging to account for every detail in the face of ongoing scrutiny.