Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar, who landed in controversy for her alleged VIP demands, further faced multiple accusations of faking her OBC and disability certificates. After a huge uproar, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued a press statement saying that Puja Khedkar fooled the exam body by changing her name and personal details to take multiple attempts. Now, a video of Khedkar's video of mock interview has gone viral where she was asked about her preference for 'Money, Power, Prestige And Career'.

However, Khedkar's response was different from her alleged real-life behaviour where she was accused of living a luxurious life, using an Audi and occupying the cabin of a senior officer. Watch The Video Here:

Interviewer : Can you list "money, power, prestige and career" in priority"



In the mock interview, Khedkar ranked money at the last - Career, Prestige, Power and Money. The Khedkar family is in trouble for several reasons. While Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar has been arrested, her father was also suspended during his government service after being accused of extortion.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday filed a First Information Report (FIR) against IAS probationer Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar for allegedly "faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts beyond permissible limit".

The Commission said it has also issued her a show cause notice for the cancellation of her selection and debarment from future examinations. From this investigation it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father's and mother's name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address, the UPSC said in a press release.

Khekar was a provisionally recommended candidate for the Civil Service Examination, 2022. Further, the UPSC said that it has initiated a series of actions against her, including criminal prosecution, by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the police authorities.

Additionally, on July 16, the officer was relieved from the District Training Programme of the State Government of Maharashtra. She has been recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie and her training has been put on hold. (With agency inputs)