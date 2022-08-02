NewsIndia
Monkeypox BIG UPDATE: Kerala reports 5th case, patient had traveled to UAE

Kerala Health Minister Veena George issued a statement after Kerala's 5th Monkeypox case was detected.

Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
  • Kerala has reported its 5th monkeypox case
  • The patient had traveled to UAE and had returned from the country on July 27
  • The first monkeypox in India was reported in Kerala

New Delhi: Kerala has reported its 5th Monkeypox case on Tuesday (Aug 2) as per an ANI report. The patient, aged 30 years, is currently undergoing treatment in Malappuram and had retured from UAE on July 27 according to a statement by Kerala Health Minister Veena George. 

