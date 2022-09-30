Monkeypox case tally rises to 14 in India, 9th case in Delhi

New Delhi: The number of monkeypox cases in Delhi has risen to nine after another Nigerian citizen tested positive for the virus on Monday, September 19th. With the recent case, India's tally now stands at 14. Mint reported quoting official sources. The woman who tested positive for the monkeypox virus is 30 years old. She was taken to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi. Approximately five monkeypox patients are presently admitted at the LNJP Hospital

According to officials, the woman was admitted to the hospital on September 16 with blisters and pus-filled lesions on her genitals. Her test results were received on Sunday, according to officials. On Sunday, another suspected monkeypox virus patient, also of Nigerian origin, was admitted to the state-run hospital. His test results are pending.

The LNJP confirmed the eighth case of monkeypox in Delhi on September 16. According to Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of LNJP, this is the eighth case of monkeypox in Delhi, with the majority of cases being of African origin. "Early symptoms are like light fever, mouth ulcer, genital ulcer, weakness, skin lesions, body ache, and eye irritation," he said about monkeypox patients.

"There were no major complications with any of the patients." "The majority of patients had a low-grade fever," he further explained. "The Positivity rate is less than 1%, and 99% of the covid beds are vacant; the transmission rate is low, and only a few patients require ventilators, and patients are recovering faster than in an earlier variant," he said.

