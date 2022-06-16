NewsIndia
MONKEYPOX

Monkeypox cases in Britain surpass 500

The number of monkeypox cases in Britain exceeded 500 cases on Wednesday, reports ANI.

Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
  • The number of monkeypox cases in Britain exceeded 500 cases on Wednesday.
  • There are 504 confirmed cases in England, 13 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and five in Wales.
  • Currently, most cases have been in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men, the UKHSA said.

Monkeypox cases in Britain surpass 500

The number of monkeypox cases in Britain exceeded 500 cases on Wednesday, according to the latest official figures. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it detected 52 additional monkeypox cases in England, one in Scotland and one in Wales, raising the total confirmed number of cases in Britain to 524 as of Tuesday. There are 504 confirmed cases in England, 13 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and five in Wales, the UKHSA said. "Anyone can get monkeypox, particularly if you have had close contact, including sexual contact, with an individual with symptoms. Currently, most cases have been in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men," the UKHSA said.

David Heymann, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said: "It is important not to jump to conclusions or stigmatise certain groups or individuals.""Although the overall risk appears to be small, everyone should remain vigilant as public health agencies work to contain this outbreak because monkeypox has the potential to affect anyone exposed with close contact to someone who has the infection," said Heymann. (AN

 

