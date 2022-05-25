हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Monkeypox disease

Monkeypox disease outbreak: Tamil Nadu govt appeals to people not to panic

"We have directed authorities to step up surveillance in all the airports," Health Minister said while claiming that no case of monkeypox was reported in Tamil Nadu.

Monkeypox disease outbreak: Tamil Nadu govt appeals to people not to panic
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (CREDITS: REUTERS)

Kanyakumari: Claiming that no case of monkeypox was reported in Tamil Nadu, Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday appealed to people not to panic about the viral zoonotic disease. The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said the government has advised Health department officials to step up surveillance at airports and directed hospitals to inform the government if anyone is suspected to have symptoms of the virus.

"Monkeypox disease is spreading in various countries like the United States, England, Europe, Canada, Australia. There are no fatalities reported due to the virus. We have directed authorities to step up surveillance in all the airports including screening of passengers who arrive from African countries," Subramanian told reporters after inspecting the facilities at the district government hospital here.

Subramanian said the Health department advised both private and government-run hospitals to inform the district health director about patients who show symptoms of the monkeypox virus.

"People need not panic about the viral disease," he said.

Public are advised to refrain not to come in contact with animals and also isolating an individual for three weeks if he has symptoms of the virus, he said.

Following hygiene practices like keeping hands clean also help in containing the spread of the virus, he added.

On Monday, Health Department Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan directed the district collectors and commissioners of corporations to monitor and identify suspected cases of monkeypox, if any, and isolate them at healthcare facilities for appropriate treatment.

In a message to collectors, he said people who have travelled in the last 21 days to a country that has recently confirmed or suspected cases of the monkeypox should be monitored. 

