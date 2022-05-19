The monkey virus is growing more and more. Apart from England, the whereabouts of monkey pox patients have been found in several countries like Spain and Portugal. Not only in Europe, a person from America has also been infected with the virus. Several other people are being tested for similar symptoms. On May 7, the first monkey pox patient was diagnosed in London. The man had recently returned from Nigeria. Therefore, experts believed that he had somehow come into contact with the virus in Africa. But experts are still not sure how the disease is spreading after that.

According to experts, this is a special kind of Pox. Although there is a cure for water pox or smallpox, doctors do not know any specific treatment to cure this rare disease so far.

Monkeypox Virus: The initial symptoms

1. The initial symptoms of the disease include symptoms such as fever, headache, back and neck pain.

2. There may also be shiver and fatigue. Small scars appear on the body.

3. Some of the symptoms of measles, spring, scurvy, and syphilis are found to be somewhat similar to the symptoms of this disease. So many people make the mistake of recognizing the early symptoms of this disease.

Monkeypox Virus: Fresh Warnings

Until now, doctors thought that the disease was spread through 'droplets'. Therefore, experts thought that the virus could enter a healthy person's body through the respiratory tract, wounds, nose, mouth or eyes. But after testing the new cases, doctors fear that the monkey virus can also be spread through sexual intercourse. There are also reports of warnings being issued in this regard. If you have sex with someone with monkey pox, then there is a possibility that his partner will also be affected by Monkey Pox, according to a section of experts.