Monkeypox-infected Delhi man attended 'stag party' in Manali: Sources

New Delhi: Monkeypox virus has been detected in India with four cases in total. The latest case of Monkeypox was detected in a 34-year-old man from Delhi. The infected man had no history of foreign travel. The 34-year-old patient is currently admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital and is recovering at the designated isolation centre of the hospital. The Union Health Ministry informed that a confirmation of the diagnosis had been done by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

According to official sources, the patient had attended a 'stag party' in Himachal Pradesh's Manali recently. After the case was detected, the close contacts of the patient were identified and isolated.

"The close contacts of the case have been identified and are under quarantine as per the MoHFW guidelines. Further public health interventions like identification of the source of infection, enhanced contact tracing, testing sensitisation of private practitioners etc are being carried out," the Ministry had said in an official statement.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said an isolation ward for such patients has been set up at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and there is no need to panic.

Monkeypox declared a global health emergency: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the current monkeypox epidemic a global health emergency. The current outbreak is unlike any previous one outside of Africa in that there is sustained person-to-person transmission of the infection.

With the tools we have right now, we can stop #monkeypox transmission and bring this outbreak under control. It’s essential that all countries work closely with affected communities to adopt measures that protect their health, human rights and dignity.pic.twitter.com/DqyvRtB8w2 July 23, 2022

What is Monkeypox and what are its symptoms?

Monkeypox is an illness caused by the monkeypox virus. It is a viral zoonotic infection which can spread from animals to humans. It can also spread from person to person. The disease is called monkeypox because it was first identified in colonies of monkeys kept for research in 1958. It was later detected in humans in 1970. The most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. This is followed or accompanied by the development of a rash which can last for two to three weeks.

