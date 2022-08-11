Monkeypox outbreak: Karnataka steps up safety precautions, details here

Bengaluru: Amid the rising risk of Monkeypox infection in India, predominantly south Indian states, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said that the state is being vigilant amid the growing threat and monitoring airport spaces to curb any further spread. Karnataka is catalysing security checks as 5 cases of Monkeypox infections have been found in its neighbouring state Kerala. “Neighbouring state Kerala has about 5 cases and Delhi has 4. Since we share borders with Kerala we need to be vigilant. We're keeping an eye on ports and airports, we're continuously monitoring,” State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told ANI.

Talking about the safety precautions being taken by the state government to control Monkeypox and Covid-19, Sudhakar said, “We're trying to ensure all infections including covid, vector-borne diseases, dengue, malaria, chikungunya, keep at a minimum. We're taking necessary measures in regional areas to prevent their spread.”

The minister made the statements after meeting with the health officials on Thursday.

Karnataka Covid cases

According to officials, Karnataka has recorded five deaths due to Covid-19 after 145 days in the last 24 hours. Among the deceased, the death of a 20-year-old woman without any comorbidities and the rise of the BA 5 variant have become the reason for concern. The woman was suffering from typhoid and was admitted to hospital on August 3 in Dakshina Kannada district. She contracted Covid and died.

According to statistics from the health department the state recorded 1,680 Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has increased to 6.80 per cent and the number of active cases has risen to 10,351 in Karnataka.

Health department sources explained that the cases have reached the 2,500-mark in the recent past in Karnataka. Hospitalisation is also steadily increasing. The BA 5 variant, which could affect people in spite of vaccination, is fast spreading in the state.