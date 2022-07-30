Monkeypox reached Karnataka? Another suspected case of virus reported

Monkeypox in India: An Ethiopian national with symptoms of monkeypox has been quarantined at a private hospital here, the Karnataka health department said. His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, the health officials said on Saturday. The African nation has been isolated at the hospital where he got admitted for treatment of multiple health issues, including a renal problems.

The 55-year-old Ethiopian with kidney-related ailment and other health complications had come in the first week of July and only recently, he showed signs of monkeypox with rashes in his body, a health department official told PTI.

Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters that there was no need for people to panic as it is not a deadly disease.

There is no need to panic over monkeypox. Of course, we need to take some precautionary measures. Even if it comes, there is treatment available for it. It does not lead to death. Death is highly unlikely,

Sudhakar, who himself is a medical professional, said. He said the disease belongs to the smallpox family. Those who have taken vaccines will not show major symptoms.

Meanwhile, in a positive news reported from Kerala, the first patient to get Monkeypox virus in India has been fully recovered, informed Kerala health minitsry on Saturday.

As it was the first case of monkeypox in the country, tests were conducted twice at an interval of 72 hours as per the instructions of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), she said.