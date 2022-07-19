The first case of monkey pox was found in the country last Thursday. The victim is a resident of Kerala. He had just returned from the United Arab Emirates. The prevalence of this viral disease is increasing all over the world. What to do if you go abroad in such a situation? Central Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines.

Do not travel abroad and come in contact with a sick person.

The Union Health Ministry has asked to be more careful, especially if the person has any sores on the skin or private parts.

If someone develops symptoms such as rash and fever after coming in contact with monkeypox, it is imperative to go to a health center.

The same steps should be taken if such symptoms occur after visiting an area where monkeypox infection is spreading.

Several products including creams and lotions from Africa are banned in the guidelines.

Do not come near the bed or clothing of the infected person. If someone has come in contact with an infected animal, the same steps should be taken.

The Centre's guidelines also prohibit travelers from coming into contact with any wild animal, dead or alive.

Monkeypox has been found again in Kerala. With this, two people in Kerala are affected by this virus. And due to this now the central government has alerted all the airport and port authorities of the country. According to the government, the health check-up is mandatory for passengers returning from abroad. These precautionary measures are taken to prevent the spread of monkey pox. All are also advised to follow the guidelines issued by the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on monkey pox. Heads of regional offices of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, airport and port health officials held a meeting on Monday on the monkey pox outbreak, after which the notification was issued by the Centre.