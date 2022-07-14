Monkeypox disease outbreak: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday (July 14, 2022) said that a suspected case of the monkeypox virus has been reported in the state and that the sample of the person has been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. She said that the monkeypox disease could only be confirmed after getting the test results. The results are likely to come later in the day.

Without revealing more details, George said that the person showed symptoms of the virus and was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

Recently, a person was also admitted to a hospital in Kolkata with symptoms of monkeypox. He, however, had tested negative after the report of his blood sample and rash fluid came to Kolkata from NIV.

What is monkeypox disease?

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 in monkeys kept for research. The first human case of monkeypox was reported in 1970 and the disease occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox. The virus belongs to the family Poxviridae, which also includes the viruses causing smallpox and cowpox disease

What are symptoms of monkeypox virus?

The monkeypox virus typically presents itself with fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. It may also lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually self-limiting with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks and severe cases can also occur.

How does monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. According to reports, it is spread by rodents such as rats, mice, and squirrels.

The monkeypox disease is transmitted through lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

How are monkeypox cases treated?

Vaccines used during the smallpox eradication program have also provided protection against the monkeypox virus. Newer vaccines have been developed of which one has been approved for the prevention of the disease. An antiviral agent developed for the treatment of smallpox has also been licensed for the treatment of monkeypox.

