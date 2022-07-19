New Delhi: Marburg virus has caused two deaths in Ghana and the World Health Organisation has declared it an outbreak in the country. This has led to many questions on the disease, its symptoms and treatments and if it will spread outside Africa. On July 15, India recorded its first case of Monkeypox, a zoonotic virus, which has been spreading globally causing widespread concern. India now has two cases of Monkeypox and the health authorities are on the lookout for more cases.

What is Marburg virus disease?

Marburg virus, just like Monkeypox, is also a zoonotic virus or animal-borne virus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Ghana’s first outbreak of Marburg virus after two infected patients died of the disease last month. The first case was a 26-year-old male who checked into a hospital on June 26 and died on June 27. The second was a 51-year-old male who went to the hospital on June 28 and died the same day.

Monkeypox vs Marburg virus - How are they different?

The Marburg virus is a is a rare but severe hemorrhagic fever which can infect humans and animals both. According to WHO, it has a case fatality ration of up to 88 percent but can be lower with good care and treatment.

Monkeypox usually occurs in the tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa. It is a viral infection very similar to human smallpox. It belongs to the family Poxviridae, which also includes the viruses causing smallpox and cowpox disease.

Can Marburg virus reach India?

In a research study, published in 2019, by scientists from the National Centre for Biological Sciences in Bangalore and Sastra University in Tamil Nadu, it was found that bats in Nagaland and other north-eastern areas, are resevoir of Marburg viruses. However, no outbreak has been reported of the virus.

But with globalised travel and loosening of restrictions post-Covid-19, there are chances of spread of the Marburg virus just like the unexpected spread of Monkeypox.

What are the symptoms of Marburg virus?

High fever Severe headache Malaise Muscle ache and pains Watery diarrhoea Abdominal pain and cramping Extreme lethargy bleeding (fatal cases) Blood in vomit, faeces (fatal cases)

Monkeypox vs Marburg virus - Which one is deadlier?

Compared to Monkeypox, Marburg virus is much more deadlier and fatal. While Monkeypox is a self-limiting disease with symptoms lasting 2-4 weeks. The case fatality ratio, as per WHO, is 3-6 percent.

Marbug virus, on the other hand, has a case fatality ration of up to 88 percent but can be lower with good care and treatment.

Is there a vaccine for Marburg virus?

Unfortunately, there is no vaccine or antiviral treatments for the Marburg Virus Disease.

The only way to treat the disease is by rehydration with oral or other fluids.

A certain kind of bats commonly known as fruit bats are known to be carrying the virus.

African green monkeys imported from Uganda were the source of infection for humans during the first Marburg outbreak.

How to protect yourself from Marburg virus?

Marburg virus spreads through direct contact between humans. This means that it can spread through broken skin or mucous membranes. Blood, secretions and other bodily fluids of infected people left on surfaces and materials can infect other people. So, avoid human-to-human contact and sharing bedding or other materials with suspected infected people or infected individuals.

