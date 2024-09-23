Monkeys Save Little Girl From Getting Raped In UP; Suspect Flees

In a surprising turn of events, a 6-year-old girl was saved by monkeys from getting raped. Reportedly, the monkeys arrived just in time and foiled a man’s attempt to sexually assault the girl at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. The girl who is a UKG student narrated the incident to her parents.

The event occurred on September 20 in Daula village. The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the POCSO Act but is currently on the run. Police are actively searching for him. According to the media reports, the girl was lured by the accused to a deserted house, tried to rape her. Suddenly monkeys arrived on the scene and showed aggression to the accused. The scared man ran away and left the girl behind.

The accused was caught on CCTV cameras set up in the village, which recorded him with the girl. Police are working to identify the suspect based on the footage. The police said he is a resident of another village. He persuaded the girl to come with him after he spotted her playing outside her house, they said.

According to the girl, the man threatened to kill her and her family if she resisted. After getting saved by the monkeys' sudden appearance, the girl fled home and informed her parents about the ordeal. Her family then went to the police station and filed a formal complaint.