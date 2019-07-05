close

Monsoon

Monsoon gathers momentum across country, heavy rainfall likely in many states in next 24 hours

Warning bulletin for fishermen along the West Coast and Konkan regions has been issued.

The southwest monsoon advanced into north and northwest parts of India bringing relief from the heat and sultry weather conditions. The monsoon is currently passing through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh, the IMD said in a statement.

Rains will continue to lash across Maharashtra with the Skymet weather warning a 'serious risk of flooding' in Mumbai over the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall will also occur over Konkan, Goa, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Jharkhand Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Gujarat over the next 24 hours.

Over the weekend, the intensity of rainfall is also likely to increase over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh. Widespread rainfall will occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim during most days of the coming week.

“Cumulatively, above normal rainfall likely over some parts of Madhya Pradesh & Jharkhand, most parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & along the west coast and many parts of northeastern states. It is very likely to be normal to below normal over remaining parts of the country during week 1,” the IMD said in a statement.

From July 11 (Thursday ) to 17 (Wednesday), above normal rainfall likely over most parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, northeast Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, northeastern states and South Peninsular India. It is very likely to be normal to below normal over remaining parts of the country during the next week, said the weather department. 

Warning bulletin for fishermen along the West Coast and Konkan regions has been issued. Fishermen are adviced not to venture into the sea till July 8.

This week (from June 27 to July 3), the country received a total of 52.4 mm rainfall, nearly six per cent lower than the expected rainfall of 56 mm. Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as about 55% of India`s arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture forms about 15% of a $2.5-trillion economy that is the third biggest in Asia.

