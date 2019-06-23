close

Monsoon likely to advance into Central Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh in 2 days

The low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood has become less marked.

Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into parts of Central Arabian Sea, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, some parts of North Arabian Sea, south Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and some more parts of East Uttar Pradesh in the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department said that Monsoon has already advanced into some more parts of Madhya Maharashtra, most parts of Marathwada and some more parts of Vidarbha and East Uttar Pradesh. 

The low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood has become less marked, the IMD said. However, the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists over the same area.

The trough at mean sea level from west Rajasthan to north Bay of Bengal runs from West Rajasthan across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and extends upto 0.9 km above mean sea level.

