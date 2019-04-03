हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monsoon

Monsoon likely to be below normal this year: Skymet
Representational image (PIB)

New Delhi: Monsoon rains may be "below normal" this year, Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said on Wednesday.

The monsoon is likely to be 93 per cent of the long period average (LPA), it said.

Anything between 90-95 per cent of LPA falls under the "below normal" category.

LPA is the average of rainfall between 1951 and 2000, which is 89 cm.

Skymet CEO Jatin Singh attributed the El Nino phenomenon as the reason behind a possible below normal rainfall.

According to Skymet forecast, there is a 55 per cent chance of a "below normal"? rainfall. 

