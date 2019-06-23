close

IMD

Monsoon likely to hit parts of Madhya Pradesh in 48 hours

Bhopal: Monsoon is likely to hit eastern Madhya Pradesh in the next 48 hours, the weatherman said Sunday.

The monsoon that originated from the Bay of Bengal is expected to enter the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, which are close to Chhattisgarh, in the next 48 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal office Duty Officer Gurudutt Mishra told PTI.

He said many parts of the state, including the Indore division, Sunday experienced rains. Monsoon is also likely to hit Mandla and Jabalpur region, Mishra added.

Even as people in certain parts experienced relief from intense heat due to brief spells, Rajgarh district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 41 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, clouds hovered over Bhopal Sunday.

IMDmonsoonsMadhya Pradesh
