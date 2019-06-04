Monsoon may be delayed by two more days, likely to arrive in Kerala on June 8

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that monsoon is likely to be delayed by two more days. The Indian Meteorological Department said that an east-west shear zone at 3.1 km above mean sea level is very likely to develop across the extreme south peninsula from Wednesday onwards leading to favourable conditions for the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala during the subsequent 72 hours.

"The monsoon is likely to reach Kerala during the next 96 hours. After the onset of monsoon in Kerala, in the next 24 hours, there will be thunderstorms at isolated places in the north and south Odisha," said HR Biswas, Director, MeT Department told news agency ANI.

He added that currently, the clouds are moving from west to east. "When monsoon clouds come, it will move from east to west. From June 8, there will be thunderstorm activity over Odisha along with heavy rainfall," he said. The IMD has already issued warning about heavy rainfall.

IMD said that cross-equatorial flow over southern parts of South Arabian Sea and over the Bay of Bengal is likely to increase gradually favoring further advance of southwest monsoon over some more parts of South Arabian sea, Maldives-Comorin area, southwest, southeast and central Bay of Bengal by Wednesday.

Rain and thundershowers were observed at most places over Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; at many places over Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh; at a few places over Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and at isolated places over Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Telangana,Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu and Puducherry.