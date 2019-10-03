close

Monsoon rains

Monsoon rains lash Delhi, operations at IGI Airport suspended for half an hour

Monsoon has not retreated yet from the city, the department said, adding that there are no signs of withdrawal of monsoon as of yet. Four flights were also diverted from the airport due to the downpour. Videos from the airport showed water leaking from the roof at Delhi Airport`s Terminal 1.

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday evening, leading to the suspension of operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for about half an hour. As per IMD, the rains that the city experienced are Monsoon rains. There are no signs of the withdrawal of monsoons yet either.

Live TV

Stranded passengers can be seen at the airport as operations came to a halt for about 30 minutes, from 7.56 pm to 8.22 pm. Passengers have also been advised to leave for the airport "well in advance" in the wake of the rains by airlines like Air India and IndiGo.

"Due to heavy downpour and resultant waterlogging in some parts of Delhi-NCR, passengers are advised to leave for the airport well in advance allowing enough travel time," Air India tweeted.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 36.0 degrees and 23.0 degrees Celsius respectively.Light rains or drizzles are expected to occur on Friday as well, the IMD said.

