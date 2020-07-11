Monsoon runs close to Himalayan foothills; East India likely to receive widespread rainfall

New Delhi: The India Metrological department on Saturday (July 11, 2020) said in its forecast that the monsoon has started shifting to the Himalayan foothills.

IMD said on Twitter, ''The monsoon trough runs close to the foothills of Himalayas. In addition, convergence of south westerly/southerly winds from Bay of Bengal in lower levels very likely to continue over NE & east India during next 2 days. Under its influence, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall.''

IMD forecast further indicated that the eastern part of the monsoon trough is likely to shift southwards from July 13 leading to a likely revival of active monsoon conditions over West, central and northern plains of India during July 14 to July 16.

The shift in monsoon will bring intense thunderstorm and lightning in East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand for the next 24-hours. IMD said, ''Moderate to severe thunderstorm & lightning very likely over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand during next 24 hours.''