NewsIndia
MONSOON SESSION

Monsoon Session: Govt calls all-party meet on Sunday; Birla, Naidu to meet floor leaders

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened the meeting of floor leaders on Saturday, while Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will meet the floor leaders of various parties on Sunday evening.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 04:54 PM IST
  • Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on July 18
  • Govt has called an all-party meet on Sunday
  • Om Prakash Birla, and Venkaiah Naidu will meet floor leaders

New Delhi: Seeking a smooth functioning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 18, the government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday morning, while the presiding officers of the two Houses will also meet the floor leaders of various parties. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has convened the meeting of floor leaders on Saturday, while Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will meet the floor leaders of various parties on Sunday evening.

According to sources, the customary meeting of all parties has been called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday morning to discuss the agenda and seek their support for the smooth functioning of the Parliament session. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend the meeting as he has done so in the past. They said that Birla has invited floor leaders of various parties for a meeting on Saturday evening at 4 pm. Naidu has convened the meeting on July 17 at 6 pm.

The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on July 18 and will continue till August 12. This will also be the last session for Naidu in his current term which is ending on August 10.

The notification for holding the election to the vice president's post has been made and the last date for filing nominations is July 19. Both the ruling BJP and the opposition are yet to name their candidates.

 

