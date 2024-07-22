Monsoon Session Of Parliament Begins Today: NEET, Kanwar Rows Among Key Issues To Be Raised By Oppn | 10 Points

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on Monday, with the Union Budget set to be tabled on July 23 as a key event. The session will span 19 sittings until August 12, during which the government plans to introduce six bills, including one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, and to secure parliamentary approval for Jammu and Kashmir's budget, currently under central administration.

Here are ten key points on the monsoon session of Parliament: