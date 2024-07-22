Monsoon Session Of Parliament Begins Today: NEET, Kanwar Rows Among Key Issues To Be Raised By Oppn | 10 Points
Thee opposition plans to challenge the Centre on several matters, including the NEET paper leak case, the directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to eateries/shops on Kanwar Yatra route.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to commence on Monday, with the Union Budget set to be tabled on July 23 as a key event. The session will span 19 sittings until August 12, during which the government plans to introduce six bills, including one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, and to secure parliamentary approval for Jammu and Kashmir's budget, currently under central administration.
Here are ten key points on the monsoon session of Parliament:
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present the Economic Survey in Parliament on Monday.
- The united opposition intends to challenge the NDA government on various issues, including the NEET paper leak case and railway safety.
- Controversy has intensified over the directive from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names.
- The BJP's ally RLD demanded its retraction on Sunday, and opposition parties have announced plans to bring the matter to Parliament.
- In this session, the Centre will introduce six bills, such as the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, designed to legally replace the British-era Aircraft Act of 1934 and streamline business operations in India's civil aviation sector.
- Along with the Disaster Management (Amendment) Law Bill, the Boilers Bill, the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill. Additionally, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir's budget will be presented.
- Before the session, the Centre held an all-party meeting on Sunday, calling for opposition cooperation to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament's Budget session, highlighting that the disruptions in both Houses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the previous session did not reflect parliamentary traditions.
- Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju remarked post-meeting that ensuring the smooth operation of Parliament is a shared responsibility.
- He affirmed that the government was "open to discussing all issues." The Union Minister stated, "Discussions in the House will proceed as per the decisions of the BAC meetings of both Houses, in consultation with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha."
- As highlighted in the all-party meeting, the opposition plans to challenge the Centre on several matters, including the NEET paper leak case, the directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to eateries/shops, the purported misuse of investigative agencies, and the appointment of the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker.
