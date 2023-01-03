'Monumental role in Kashmir fiasco': BJP's dig at ex-RAW chief AS Dulat for joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP on Tuesday took a swipe at former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat for joining the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which resumed after a 9-day winter break and later entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter and slammed the former RAW chief for what he called his “monumental role in the Kashmir fiasco.” “Controversial former RAW chief AS Dulat joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. No one ever accused Dulat of being committed either to his job or the country he was meant to serve, supped with secessionists and Pakistan’s deep state and has a monumental role in Kashmir fiasco…,” Malviya tweeted.

The tweet from the BJP leader came after Dulat made headlines by joining Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi on Tuesday. Dulat joined the Yatra and walked alongside Rahul Gandhi before it entered Uttar Pradesh.

Dulat was also the former Special Director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau. After retirement, he served as an advisor on Jammu and Kashmir in the Prime Minister`s Office from January 2000 to May 2004. Besides Dulat, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined the Yatra in Delhi when it resumed after a break of nine days.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with UP Congress workers were lined up at Loni Border to welcome the Yatra.

From Uttar Pradesh, the Yatra will be in Haryana from January 6 to 10, in Punjab from January 11 to 20, and also spend a day in Himachal Pradesh on January 19. The Yatra will enter Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of January 20.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will end on January 30 in Srinagar with the hoisting of flag. The has covered 3,122 km so far from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari to the Red Fort in Delhi. Over the 108 days, the Yatra has covered 49 districts in nine states and one Union Territory -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.