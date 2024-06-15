‘Mood Is Clear...’: RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Backtracks On ‘BJP’s Arrogance’ Remark

RSS leader Indresh Kumar took a backtrack after his controversial statement on ‘BJP’s arrogance’ sparked rumours of ‘rift’ between the two organisations. Kumar clarified that those who disgraced Lord Ram are out of power while those aiming to uphold his legacy are ruling for third term.

While talking to news agency ANI, Kumar changed his stance from his earlier statement; he said, “The atmosphere in the country is very clear at this time - those who opposed Ram are out of power, those who pledged devotion to Ram are in power, and the government has been formed for the third time under the leadership of Narendra Modi.”

The RSS leader ignited controversy as he claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was limited to 240 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, falling short of the majority mark due to its "arrogance."

On his statement on the results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar says, "Desh ka vatavaran iss samay mein bahut spasht hai - jinhone Ram ka virodh kiya wo sab satta se baahar hain, jinhone Ram ki bhakti ka sankalp liya aaj wo satta mein hain…

He was speaking at an even near Jaipur on Thursday, when he remarked, "The party which did the bhakti (of lord Ram) but became arrogant was stopped at 241 but it was made the biggest party," he said, in an apparent reference to Narendra Modi-led BJP which got 240 seats in the Lok Sabha seats.

Indresh Kumar’s statement comes few days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant, in a statement said that a true ‘sevak’ should serve people humbly and uphold their dignity without ‘arrogance’.

Yesterday, the RSS attempted to dispel suggestions of a rift with the BJP and clarified that such claims are mere speculation intended to sow confusion.