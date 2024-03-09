NewsIndia
'PM MODI

Moradabad Airport Ready For Take-Off, PM Modi To Inaugurate Tomorrow

PM Modi will virtually inaugurate Moradabad airport tomorrow from 11 am. Moradabad's in-charge minister and UP's PWD minister Jitin Prasad will be present to be there at the time airport inauguration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Moradabad Airport Ready For Take-Off, PM Modi To Inaugurate Tomorrow Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Moradabad airport in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to make a significant milestone in India's aviation sector. The Moradabad Airport, is ready to commence operations within 2 to 3 days post-inauguration.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will virtually inaugurate Moradabad airport tomorrow from 11 am. Moradabad's in-charge minister and UP's PWD minister Jitin Prasad will be present to be there at the time airport inauguration.

The airport is completely ready to open to the public. Moradabad DM Manvendra Singh and SSP Hemraj Meena reached the airport with the entire team of police and administrative officials to take stock of the preparations before tomorrow's inauguration program.

According to DM Moradabad, flights from Moradabad can start within 2 to 3 days of inauguration. There is a plan to fly a 19-seater plane from Moradabad. 

According to the information, initially, flights will be run from Moradabad to Lucknow and Kanpur. The Airport is situated in the Mundhapande police station area of ​​Moradabad.

PM Modi is also going to inaugurate other airport terminals tomorrow across the nation. Uttar Pradesh is leading the charge with five new airport inaugurations. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will Indians stranded in Russia return home?
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS's scary report on children watching mobile phones
DNA Video
DNA: Important information for those giving mobile phones to children
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world in fear of zombie virus?
DNA Video
DNA: Did PM Modi bring 'misguided' Kashmir back on track?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Jatayu' who is raising China's worries in sea?
DNA Video
DNA: What is purpose of madrasas on India Nepal border?
DNA Video
DNA: How much does it cost to educate a child in India?
DNA Video
DNA: How To Identify Fake Medicines?
DNA Video
A Raja Controversy: DNA test of anti-Hindu statements of DMK leader A Raja