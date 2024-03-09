Moradabad Airport Ready For Take-Off, PM Modi To Inaugurate Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Moradabad airport in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to make a significant milestone in India's aviation sector. The Moradabad Airport, is ready to commence operations within 2 to 3 days post-inauguration.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will virtually inaugurate Moradabad airport tomorrow from 11 am. Moradabad's in-charge minister and UP's PWD minister Jitin Prasad will be present to be there at the time airport inauguration.

The airport is completely ready to open to the public. Moradabad DM Manvendra Singh and SSP Hemraj Meena reached the airport with the entire team of police and administrative officials to take stock of the preparations before tomorrow's inauguration program.

According to DM Moradabad, flights from Moradabad can start within 2 to 3 days of inauguration. There is a plan to fly a 19-seater plane from Moradabad.

According to the information, initially, flights will be run from Moradabad to Lucknow and Kanpur. The Airport is situated in the Mundhapande police station area of ​​Moradabad.

PM Modi is also going to inaugurate other airport terminals tomorrow across the nation. Uttar Pradesh is leading the charge with five new airport inaugurations.