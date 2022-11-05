Morbi Bridge Collapse BIG update: Oreva company used only THIS amount of total budget allocated for renovation

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation days after the tragic incident of Morbi bridge collapse, which led to the killing of at least 140 people, the loopholes of the “full and final renovation” by the Oreva company are coming to light. According to the police probe, the company used only 6 per cent of the total budget allocated for the renovation of the 143-years-old suspension footbridge.

Incomplete renovation

Oreva company, known for wall clocks, was given a 15-year contract of Rs 2 crore for the refurbish the suspension bridge. However, the company used only Rs 12 Lakh of the total money allocated and reportedly did not “renovate” the bridge as assigned. Initial reports by Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) revealed that the cable of the bridge was rusting away and only the flooring of the bridge was done. The cables were not changed and oiling-greasing was also not done. The investigation has revealed that the bridge’s renovation was subcontracted to a local enterprise, which has no expertise to carry out such heavy renovation work.

What police said

According to media reports, a police officer who is part of the probe panel said that the sub-contractor has merely applied “some painting, greasing and conducted other superficial works”. “Some rust-free paint was applied at the corroded places. The aluminium sheets that replaced the footings at some places were of inferior quality,” the officer said.

The Oreva company has also not provided the break up of the Rs 2 crore spent on the renovation of the bridge, according to police.

Opposition outcry

Several opposition leaders across the country have condemned the mishap and expressed their dismay over the “misgovernance” of the BJP in the state. On Friday, November 4, the BJP-led Gujarat government suspended Morbi Municipality's chief officer Sandipsinh Zala. GT Pandya, the District Collector of Morbi, stated that the Chief Officer has been delegated to the Resident Additional Collector of Morbi.

At least 140 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 injured after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, november , plunging people into the Machchhu River.