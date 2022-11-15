topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MORBI BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat High Court slams civic body for 'ACTING SMART,' warns of action

Morbi Mishap: Gujarat HC Chief Justice Aravind Kumar, referring to the state’s Chief Secretary, sought to know "Why was the tender for the repair work of a public bridge not floated? Why weren't bids invited?"

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat High Court slams civic body for 'ACTING SMART,' warns of action

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Morbi civic body over ''serious lapses'' in awarding the contract for repair work of the Morbi Bridge that collapsed killing at least 130 people on October 30. The High Court slammed the Morbi civic body for "acting smart" and sought direct answers from it over the manner in which the contract was awarded for maintenance of the 150-year-old bridge that collapsed on October 30.

"The municipality, a government body, has defaulted, which ultimately killed 135 people," the court said as a preliminary observation. As the municipality was not represented by any officials today despite a notice, the bench remarked, "They are acting smart." 

 

 

The high court also directed the civic officials to apprise  if there were any conditions for certifying fitness of the bridge before its reopening and who took the decision.

"The state shall also place on record reasons why disciplinary proceedings against chief officer of the civic body aren't commenced," it said. "The largesse of the state seems to have been granted without there being any tender floated in this regard," its order noted. 

 

 

Chief Justice Aravind Kumar, referring to the state’s Chief Secretary, sought to know "Why was the tender for the repair work of a public bridge not floated? Why weren't bids invited?" It may be noted that the Morbi civic body had given the 15-year contract to Oreva Group, which is best known for the Ajanta brand of wall clocks.

The Gujarat High Court had earlier taken suo motu cognizance of the Morbi bridge tragedy and the division bench of Chief Justice Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri had issued notices to the state government and the state human rights commission on November 7 on the October 30 tragedy and sought a status report.

The HC said on November 7 that it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a news report on the bridge collapse tragedy and registered it as a PIL (Public Interest Litigation).

It directed the registry to implead the Gujarat government, represented by its chief secretary, state home department, commissioner of municipalities, Morbi municipality, district collector and State Human Rights Commission.

"Respondents 1 and 2 (chief secretary and home secretary) shall file a status report by next Monday. The State Human Rights Commission shall file a report in this regard by the next date of hearing," the court had said in its order.

Police on October 31 arrested nine persons, including four from the Oreva group that was managing the Morbi suspension bridge, and filed a case against firms tasked with the maintenance and operation of the structure.

Live Tv

morbi bridge collapseGujarat High CourtMorbi Civic BodyMorbi RiverPILSupreme Court

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Shraddha's murder in Delhi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal