Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat High Court slams civic body for 'ACTING SMART,' warns of action

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Morbi civic body over ''serious lapses'' in awarding the contract for repair work of the Morbi Bridge that collapsed killing at least 130 people on October 30. The High Court slammed the Morbi civic body for "acting smart" and sought direct answers from it over the manner in which the contract was awarded for maintenance of the 150-year-old bridge that collapsed on October 30.

"The municipality, a government body, has defaulted, which ultimately killed 135 people," the court said as a preliminary observation. As the municipality was not represented by any officials today despite a notice, the bench remarked, "They are acting smart."

Morbi bridge collapse | Gujarat HC frames issue regarding the failure of compliance of law while allocating contract to Ajanta group, seeks a reply from the state govt. It also directs to produce all files&asked state govt to make arrangements for jobs for kin of deceased persons — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

The high court also directed the civic officials to apprise if there were any conditions for certifying fitness of the bridge before its reopening and who took the decision.

"The state shall also place on record reasons why disciplinary proceedings against chief officer of the civic body aren't commenced," it said. "The largesse of the state seems to have been granted without there being any tender floated in this regard," its order noted.

The High Court prima facie held that the municipality defaulted to comply with the law and sought details of action taken. — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

Chief Justice Aravind Kumar, referring to the state’s Chief Secretary, sought to know "Why was the tender for the repair work of a public bridge not floated? Why weren't bids invited?" It may be noted that the Morbi civic body had given the 15-year contract to Oreva Group, which is best known for the Ajanta brand of wall clocks.

The Gujarat High Court had earlier taken suo motu cognizance of the Morbi bridge tragedy and the division bench of Chief Justice Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri had issued notices to the state government and the state human rights commission on November 7 on the October 30 tragedy and sought a status report.

The HC said on November 7 that it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a news report on the bridge collapse tragedy and registered it as a PIL (Public Interest Litigation).

It directed the registry to implead the Gujarat government, represented by its chief secretary, state home department, commissioner of municipalities, Morbi municipality, district collector and State Human Rights Commission.

"Respondents 1 and 2 (chief secretary and home secretary) shall file a status report by next Monday. The State Human Rights Commission shall file a report in this regard by the next date of hearing," the court had said in its order.

Police on October 31 arrested nine persons, including four from the Oreva group that was managing the Morbi suspension bridge, and filed a case against firms tasked with the maintenance and operation of the structure.