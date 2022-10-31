topStories
NewsIndia
MORBI BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Morbi Bridge Collapse: 'PM Modi, HM Amit Shah come from Gujarat...' RJD's BIG ATTACK at BJP

"Suppose, such an incident would take place in a non BJP ruled state, what would happen then. The BJP and a section of the media would have made a big storm of it and they would demand for the resignation of that government and Chief Minister," it added.

Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 07:27 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Morbi Bridge Collapse: 'PM Modi, HM Amit Shah come from Gujarat...' RJD's BIG ATTACK at BJP

The RJD on Monday blamed the BJP government in Gujarat for the death of 141 persons at least in cable bridge collapse in the state`s Morbi town on Sunday evening.

"Prime Minister and Home Minister come from Gujarat where BJP has been in power for the last 27 years. They are responsible for the bridge mishap where 141 people lost their lives. It was not a tragedy but it`s a murder. Shockingly, after such a big incident the central government and a section of media (Godi Media) are mum on it," RJD said from its official Twitter handle.

"Suppose, such an incident would take place in a non BJP ruled state, what would happen then. The BJP and a section of the media would have made a big storm of it and they would demand for the resignation of that government and Chief Minister," it added.

Live Tv

morbi bridge collapseGujarat Bridge CollapseMorbi bridge mishapBridge mishap morbimorbi bridge

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series