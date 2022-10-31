NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy that occurred on Sunday evening in which over 130 people died. Sharing his thoughts on the Morbi incident, the PM said that he has never experienced such pain in his entire life. “I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, Govt is with the bereaved families in every manner. Gujarat Govt is carrying out relief & rescue ops since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Govt,” the PM said.

The PM went on to say that Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reached Morbi last night. He has been holding the command of search & rescue ops since yesterday. “State Govt has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue & relief operations,” PM Modi said in Gujarat’s Kevadiya.

Prime Minister Modi further said that “all alertness is being observed even in the hospital where the injured are under treatment. Priority is being given to ensure that people face minimum problems.”

The death toll due to the collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat`s Morbi has increased to 141 as of Monday morning, a top police official was quoted as saying by IANS.

The toll was confirmed to the media by Rajkot Range Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav. However, the toll according to the Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi is 132, while two persons remain unaccounted for. He also said that when the two missing persons are located, the search and rescue operations will be over. As of Monday morning, the Morbi government hospital has released a list of 99 deceased but has not mentioned the age of the victims.

The tragedy took place on Sunday evening when about 400 people were on the suspension bridge on the Machhu river. A criminal complaint against the cable bridge contractor and manager has been lodged while the police have started a probe into the incident.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has set up a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an IAS officer to inquire into the suspension bridge collapse in Morbi town, which left over 100 dead. The SIT will be headed by Commissioner of Municipalities Rajkumar Beniwal, and the other members are the Secretary, Roads and Building Department, Sandeep Vasava, Inspector General of Police Subhash Trivedi, and two engineers specialised in structural and quality control.

The state government has deployed four NDRF teams, as well as defence personnel in search and rescue operations, and even summoned swimmers and divers from surrounding districts. According to locals, the bridge contractor was charging Rs 12 and 17 from visitors.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi that collapsed on Sunday evening killing several people was reopened for the public just four days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm, but had not received the municipality's "fitness certificate", an official said told PTI. The more than a century-old bridge in Morbi city caved in around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people.