हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

More firepower! Indian Army to get two new regiments of Akash Prime air defence missile system

Akash Prime air defence missile system will strengthen India's air defence against aerial attacks from China and Pakistan, reported ANI.

More firepower! Indian Army to get two new regiments of Akash Prime air defence missile system

New Delhi: The Indian Army will receive a major ‘Make in India’ solution to boost its ability to shoot down enemy aircraft and drones as it has proposed to buy two new regiments of the Akash Prime missile air defence missiles systems.

The proposal is at an advanced stage before the government and will help in further strengthening the air defence of the country against aerial attacks from both the Chinese and the Pakistani sides, sources told ANI.

The development is coming at a time when the Indian Army`s Western and South Western commands carried out around a dozen test firings of the existing version of the Akash missiles in the force.

The results have been found outstanding despite the fact that the missiles used for the test firings had been deployed in an operational role during the recent conflicts, the sources said.

In comparison to the existing Akash System, Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker for improved accuracy. 

Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under low-temperature environments at higher altitudes. A modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system has also been used. 

The Akash Prime system has further enhanced the confidence of the users (Indian Army and Indian Air Force). The missile can be deployed at heights up to 4,500 metres and can take down targets at a distance of around 25-30 km.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian ArmyAkash Prime air defence missile systemChinaPakistanMake in India
Next
Story

Save Soil Movement: Sadhguru to address political leaders from 195 countries at UNCCD COP15

Must Watch

PT20M40S

Tajinder Bagga Arrest: Delhi Police leaves from Kurukshetra with Tajinder Bagga